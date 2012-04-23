HTC May Develop Smartphone Processors With ST-Ericsson

HTC may be developing its own smartphone processors in partnership with ST-Ericsson as part of a bounce-back strategy, according to a report from China Times. That’s a tactic Apple and Samsung have both pursued, with the A4/A5 line at Apple and Samsung’s quad core plans for the Galaxy S III. Meanwhile, last week, manufacturer Qualcomm said they were running into chip shortages, and may not meet their year’s commitments–a scenario smartphone makers seem to want to avoid with their own chip schemes.