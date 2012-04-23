advertisement
Linux Creator And Stem Cell Scientists Are Laureates For Millennium Tech Prize

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux, is a 2012 laureate for the Millennium Technology Prize. Also a laureate this year is Shinya Yamanaka, a stem cell scientist who found a way to create stem-cell like lines from adult cells. Past winners of the Millennium Tech prize, awarded every other year by the Technology Academy Finland, include Tim Berners-Lee, for his role in creating the web. Other awards have honored the creation of dye-sensitized solar cells, DNA fingerprinting, and LEDs.

