Vodafone Spends $1.7 Billion To Become A More Powerful U.K. ISP

Vodafone, one of Europe’s biggest and most powerful cell phone networks, has this morning spent a whopping £1 billion ($1.7 billion) to buy Cable & Wireless, an operator that has significant land-line assets and a business-centric portfolio. The deal catapults Vodafone into still more market dominance, since it now has a cable distribution network in addition to its extensive wireless one, and hooks the firm up to long-tail revenues from enterprise broadband buyers. It may be easy to forget Britain’s important role in technology, but deals like this and the fact that today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 30th birthday of the Sinclair ZX Spectrum (a tiny, cheap home PC that helped kick off the home computer revolution and resulted in some of the most iconic games for a generation) help.