YouTube Launches AdWords For Video

Google‘s AdWords program has long been an easy way for businesses of all shapes and sizes to post their ads on Google Search results. Now the company is expanding those capabilities to YouTube with its launch Monday of AdWords for Video.

As with the Search product, AdWords for Video is self-service. It allows small- and medium-sized businesses to bid on keywords and categories and have their video ads appear in front of some of the 3 billion YouTube videos that get viewed every day.

The move, though, signifies a larger shift. It used to be that only larger companies could afford to place video ads (or, more specifically, TV ads). They were simply too expensive–to produce as well as to air–for the average mom-and-pop.

But the cost of producing video has plummeted (this company made their first ad for $500), finally putting “TV” ads within reach of the masses.

That’s good news for small businesses, because video can be a powerful tool for drumming up interest from potential customers.

RevZilla, a motorcycle gear company based in Philadelphia, has long been placing video ads in YouTube search results. Founder Anthony Bucci tells Fast Company that video will become increasingly common for smaller businesses like his. “Depending on the business and how it reaches consumers, every business is going to potentially shine with video in different ways,” he says.