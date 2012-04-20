Khan Academy and 23andMe Link Up For Genetics Education

Khan Academy and Google-backed personal genomics company 23andMe are partnering to teach the world about genomes and DNA. Khan Academy has added two series of videos made by 23andMe to its roster of educational clips. Appropriately enough, the two announced their partnership today, National DNA Day, a day the National Human Genome Research Institute created to mark two momentous events in genetics research: the day in 1953 when James Watson and Francis Crick revealed their work on DNA structure to the world, and the day in 2003 when it was announced that the Human Genome Project was almost complete. 23andMe was founded in 2006 by Linda Avey (who left in 2009 to start a foundation to back Alzheimer’s research) and Anne Wojcicki (wife of Google cofounder Sergey Brin).