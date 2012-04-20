Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

In case you were one of the few who missed it this week, check out “The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes.” We have some great business and self-improvement stories as well as a new glimpse into how Google is looking to disrupt the startup scene.
1. The Lost Steve Jobs Tapes
Fast Company
Get a unique glimpse into the transformative years of Steve Jobs’s life through the revealing lost tapes.
2. Stop Blabbing About Innovation And Start Actually Doing It
Fast Company
Aaron Shapiro hits you with some solid advice on how to break out of your norms and actually start innovating.
3. How To Redesign Your Resume For A Recruiter’s 6-Second Attention Span
Co.Design
Mark Wilson shows you how to redesign your resume according to eye-tracking studies.
4. 4 Ways To Create Brand Content People Actually Care About
Fast Company
Crosby Noricks shares her insights on how to simplify and clarify your brand’s content and message.
5. Google’s Creative Destruction
Fast Company
Google looks to break into the startup scene with Google Ventures.
6. Learning To Flex Your Leadership Muscles
Fast Company
Todd McKinnon expounds on how to transform from a manager into a leader.
7. 9 Principles For Great Branding By Design
Fast Company
Mark McNeilly has some great advice on how to build your brand with a focus on design.
8. User Experience Is The Heart Of Any Company. How Do You Make It Top Priority?
Co.Design
Ellen Muckerman outlines how to ensure your company has an excellent UX.
9. The 9 Most Creative Uses Of Pinterest
Co.Create
KC Ifeanyi takes a look at some of the coolest pages on Pinterest.
10. The Man Who Stood Up To Apple
Co.Exist
Ariel Schwartz talks to Ma Jun, the visionary who is helping reform business and labor practices in China.
Most Liked Facebook Post Of The Week:
Check out these darkly inspired Disney posters (the Bambi poster is especially ominous).
Most Tweeted Article Of The Week:
Michael Coren gives us a first look at a wind turbine that
turns desert air into water.
