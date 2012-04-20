YouTube Loses Copyright Suit In Germany

A German court has ruled that YouTube must take down 7 videos that feature songs guarded by German copyright protectors GEMA. The ruling has broader implications too–the court added that the video upload service was now responsible for taking down or filtering content to which Germany’s GEMA defended licensing rights. YouTube could face a fine of $330,000 for each offending video. Copyright checking every video going up on their site will be a tall order for YouTube, which sees an hour of video uploaded every second. In its current form, YouTube maintains that responsibility for uploading content remains with the users, and does not take responsibility for violations.