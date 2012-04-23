Social Media Fitness Report: How Does Your Company Measure Up?

Achieving genuine fitness, whether physical or in social media, is not something you can do in a few minutes a day or without exertion. It takes tremendous discipline and the commitment to achieving results over time, not overnight.

In preparation for this article and as part of a larger study, I recently surveyed 100 businesses and interviewed over a dozen social media pros to determine the overall state of social media fitness. As it turns out, only a small percentage of brands are truly fit when it comes to social media, and most view their activities as a work in progress. Not surprisingly, none used the word “easy,” and all had opinions on how to whip their own programs into shape, thus informing these “10 not-so-simple steps to social media fitness.”

1. Social media is best as a team sport.

Currently, about 50% of companies park social media in their marketing departments, an approach that is akin to trying to get your whole body in shape by working on just one muscle group. Fortunately, “fitter” companies are recruiting their other departments to join and strengthen their social team. “Because social touches so many areas of our business, it is important to have a coordinated effort that engages all key players in our decisions around this evolving platform,” explains Stacy Braun, SVP of Marketing at AXA Equitable. Cautions Gayle Weiswasser, VP of Social Media at Discovery Communications, “Failure to recognize this leads to an unnecessarily restricted team that cannot operate at its full potential. “

2. Develop your bench strength.

Beyond which department handles social, there is also broad debate about how many employees should be involved, and more often than not, companies have some form of restriction in place for how employees can use social. Continuing with the sports analogy, the best teams generally have the deepest bench, having prepared all to perform if needed. IBM, for example, encourages all of its employees to be socially active and provides clear guidelines for its now massive army of sharers. “It is risky to look at ‘social’ as somehow separate from business processes and create distinct ‘social’ teams,” says Ethan McCarty, IBM’s Digital and Social Strategist.

3. Take a step back.

After several years of a “ready, fire, aim” approach to social in which every brand, division and or campaign seemed to warrant its own Facebook and Twitter presence, enlightened companies are stepping back and conducting social media audits to figure out their best practices and consolidate their redundancies. These audits aren’t all that different from how a good fitness trainer evaluates each client prior to offering recommendations. Thanks to a recent audit, which revealed hundreds of Facebook pages, Intel reduced its pages around the world to 45. “By streamlining we are able to maximize reach and engagement,” says Jennifer Lashua, Social Media Director at Intel.

4. Map out a disciplined regimen.

Since social media audits aren’t yet common practice, it shouldn’t be a surprise that a sizable majority of companies also do not have a clear road map for their social activities. Just as no self-respecting fitness trainer would let his/her clients take a step without a clearly defined and highly disciplined regimen, companies that neglect to plan their social media strategy will inevitably flounder. Suddenlink, a St. Louis-based cable operator, “started mapping out the art of the possible” late last year, says Pete Abel, Suddenlink’s SVP of Corporate Communications, “The discipline of that process helped us get some great ideas up and running; otherwise, I fear none of them would have been implemented.”