Microsoft Q3 Earnings Buoyant On Windows Sales

Microsoft revealed its quarterly results for the first part of the year, and surpassed analyst expectations of their performace. The company reported $17.4 billion in revenue, six percent up from last year, and a profit of $5.11 billion, compared to $5.23 billion last year. Sales of its operating system Windows continue healthily on, in spite of competition from tablet makers (primarily Apple). But Microsoft is facing some serious heat on the gaming front–shipping numbers of its massively popular Xbox video game devices have fallen 50 percent, a reflection of a shift to gaming on tablets and mobile phones.