ITV And Shazam Partner Up For Interactive Ads In The UK

Music identification and discovery app Shazam has worked wonders on TV networks in the U.S., transforming ad experiences during events like this February’s Superbowl. It’s now porting that success across the pond–U.K. broadcasting giant ITV (the main commerical TV station for Britain, now 57 years old) and Shazam just partnered up for some exclusive benefits. According to the deal, advertisers on ITV will be able to have their spots “Shazaam enabled.” Then, anyone watching can interact with the ads using their Shazam app, and goodies on electronic offer will include free downloadable music, entry into contests, and access to special content.