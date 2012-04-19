Spotify’s Updated Android App Is Now Ice Cream Sandwich Ready

Spotify is announcing a do-over of its Android app. The spiffy new version is Android 4.0 compatible, has a new navigation redesign and allows you to view friend’s playlists. The preview is available for download now, Spotify’s blog shows you how. Yesterday at the Ad Age conference CEO Daniel Ek had a busy morning announcing Spotify’s new “brand apps” and a flashy new collaboration with Coca Cola. Ek also revealed new numbers: Spotify now has 1.5 billion shares on Facebook.