advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Spotify’s Updated Android App Is Now Ice Cream Sandwich Ready

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Spotify is announcing a do-over of its Android app. The spiffy new version is Android 4.0 compatible, has a new navigation redesign and allows you to view friend’s playlists. The preview is available for download now, Spotify’s blog shows you how. Yesterday at the Ad Age conference CEO Daniel Ek had a busy morning announcing Spotify’s new “brand apps” and a flashy new collaboration with Coca Cola. Ek also revealed new numbers: Spotify now has 1.5 billion shares on Facebook.

To read news items as they develop watch for more Fast Feed stories during the day, by clicking here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life