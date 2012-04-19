MC10 Recruits NFL, NBA Veterans To Help Develop Stretchy Sensors For Sports

Wearable electronics startup MC10 is getting super serious about its skinny, stretchy sensors for sports. Today the company announced that it has signed on eight veteran athletes including NFL and NBA stars, ex-Olympians, and national lacrosse champions–to advise the company on its line of flexible electronics. MC10 is building sophisticated stamp-like sensors which, stuck on the skin, will help athletes monitor hydration, heartbeat, temperature, and soon, even motion, as they train. MC10 did a first test of their sensors at a NASCAR event last month, when racer Paulie Harraka hit the track with a MC10 sensor stamped on his arm. MC10 also has an ongoing partnership with Reebok for electronic sportswear.
The new members of MC10’s Sports Advisory Board are:
- Matt Hasselbeck, three-time NFL Pro Bowl pick, quarterback for the Tennessee Titans
- Grant Hill, seven-time NBA All-Star playing for the Phoenix Suns
- Matt Birk, seven-time NFL Pro Bowl pick playing for the Baltimore Ravens
- Paul Rabil, champion Lacrosse player for the National Lacrosse League’s Washington Stealth
- Angela Ruggiero, former Olympian and U.S. Women’s National Ice Hockey Team defenseman
- John Thompson III, head coach of men’s basketball at Georgetown University
- Taylor Twellman, retired Major League Soccer MVP and fastest to score 100 goals
- Kristine Lilly, retired Women’s Professional Soccer and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star player
