MC10 Recruits NFL, NBA Veterans To Help Develop Stretchy Sensors For Sports

Wearable electronics startup MC10 is getting super serious about its skinny, stretchy sensors for sports. Today the company announced that it has signed on eight veteran athletes including NFL and NBA stars, ex-Olympians, and national lacrosse champions–to advise the company on its line of flexible electronics. MC10 is building sophisticated stamp-like sensors which, stuck on the skin, will help athletes monitor hydration, heartbeat, temperature, and soon, even motion, as they train. MC10 did a first test of their sensors at a NASCAR event last month, when racer Paulie Harraka hit the track with a MC10 sensor stamped on his arm. MC10 also has an ongoing partnership with Reebok for electronic sportswear.