What Businesses Can Learn From Romney’s 5-Step Battle Plan

Over the past four months, Democrats have enjoyed adopting an effective, counterintuitive strategy: watch the fire on the other shore. The idea is that when attacking your competitor unifies them, you are better off leaving them alone. In absence of a common threat, they fight each other. They do your work for you.

But with Rick Santorum now out of the race and the Republican machine rallying firmly behind Mitt Romney, we can expect the real battle to begin. Democrats gain no edge by staying out and so are now crossing the river to jump firmly into the battle for the election.

How the U.S. presidential race is taking shape offers valuable lessons for anyone with something worth fighting for. Whether you are building a new business, initiating litigation, raising capital, pushing for better schools, or even playing a football match, success depends to a great extent on how you manage the critical first moves, the phase of the game that sets the psychological foundation for the war that will either start you from a position of power or weakness.

Romney’s most recent speeches clearly show us that he is framing the election battle as a turnaround of USA Inc. His argument will likely go something like this: the U.S. economy is in trouble, it needs to be turned around, and I know how to do that. At Bain Capital, he did it for Staples, Domino’s Pizza, Sports Authority, Burger King, and a hundred others.

Like most private equity firms, Bain Capital follows some version of a standard five-step process for turning around companies, so we can expect Romney is thinking in similar terms.

Turning around a business is a lot like handling a medical emergency: