Netflix Will Stream Lilyhammer In Ireland And The UK

Netflix is getting comfier and comfier in the U.K and Ireland after launching in the region early this year, encroaching on streaming turf first nabbed by Amazon’s Lovefilm. Netflix has now enabled gift subscriptions for movie streamers and DVD renters in Ireland and the U.K. Earlier this week, Netflix announced that its original series, Lilyhammer, would finally stream in the region too. But that’s only after BBC runs it first–following the show’s launch, it was picked up for television screens by the U.K.’s biggest television broadcasting network.