Facebook IPO Rumored On May 17th, As The Value Chatter Begins

The word is spreading that Facebook is setting its sights on a May 17th IPO, assuming that the regulatory authorities approve its preparedness–because both Facebook and its bankers are probably having to quickly adjust the complex financial paperwork in the aftermath of the rapid purchase of Instagram. Already the chatter about what Facebook hopes to gain and the company’s value have begun, with some saying it’ll raise $10 billion at a $100 billion valuation, others saying a little more value (based on data from the Instagram deal), some saying less. The buzz around the matter is only going to get louder because Facebook’s IPO may be the iconic one for our time–reflecting the state of the digital economy the world over.