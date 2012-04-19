When Good Web Design Can Save Lives

Sean Duffy is the CEO of Omada Health, a startup that wants to revolutionize health care using the web. Omada is one of the first companies spun out of Rock Health, a health-care startup incubator Fast Company has written about before. We caught up with Duffy to chat about why doctor’s visits are so frustrating–and how the web can fix that–and at scale.

FAST COMPANY: What’s Omada Health?

SEAN DUFFY: Omada Health is building a web program for people with prediabetes to reduce their risk of converting to diabetes. The progression from having normal glucose physiology to having diabetic glucose physiology is kind of a smooth curve, and for people at risk, but not there yet, that’s called prediabetes. One in three adults in the U.S. has prediabetes. There’s an enormous amount of evidence that making certain changes can reduce the risk of converting to diabetes; Omada Health is trying to bring this to the web.

Why do you need to use the web to treat prediabetes?

Many clinically validated programs are relatively high intensity. The diabetes prevention program we’re building off of involved meeting with a lifestyle coach once a week–you really need manpower to do it, and it’s difficult for a doctor to provide that kind of intervention. This diabetes prevention program had an enormous result in clinical trials. If it were a pill, it might have been commercialized–but it was a program. The “pill” for diabetes is not a pill, but a program. The question becomes, how do you roll that out to the nation?

You think the answer is a web-based regimen. You recently earned $800,000 in funding–how have you put that to use?