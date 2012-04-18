Spotify Announces Coca-Cola Deal, Launches Brand Apps

Spotify just announced some big-name partnerships, and on the roster are Coca Cola, AT&T and McDonalds, Intel and Reebok. The Coca-Cola deal is built to help Spotify go global, and more information is expected later this afternoon. Spotify also confirmed plans to embed “brand apps” in its desktop application, which sound like they would give their brand partners Intel, Reebok and others better visibility. All this fresh from AdAge digital conference where Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s been speaking this morning.