What The World’s Smallest Office Says About Durham’s Big Innovation Ambitions

The prize must’ve seemed irresistible: free office space (plus Wi-Fi and a nearby condo) for six months to help one lucky startup open shop in the entrepreneurial Promised Land of downtown Durham, North Carolina. One catch: At just about 30 square feet, it’s by all conventional measures the world’s smallest office. Even just calling it an office is a stretch. More accurately, it’s the front window of a coffee shop on Main Street.

On Tuesday, the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Durham, Inc., unveiled the winners of the Smoffice, short for, you know, a really small office: The Makery, a flash-sales site created by three sisters who grew up in Durham. The announcement ended a month-long competition to lure entrepreneurs as part of Durham’s proudly

oddball push to expand its startup culture. Downtown Durham has

70 startups located within five blocks of the Smoffice, including mobile app developers, health IT

companies, and online marketing platforms. The coffee shop itself, Beyu Caffe, has long been an informal meeting place for the neighborhood’s startup set. It’s just three blocks away from the American Underground, the 26,000-square-foot basement of

the historic American Tobacco Campus that’s dedicated to the kind of

flexible, low-cost leases entrepreneurs are unlikely to find in more

expensive cities.

With the Smoffice, Durham wants to put the city’s commitment to entrepreneurship literally on display.

The Smoffice was the brainchild of Adam Klein, the Chamber of Commerce’s startup

strategist, and Matthew Coppedge, the director of marketing and

communications for Downtown Durham, Inc. Last year they partnered on a

program called the Startup Stampede,

which similarly offered two months of free working space and networking

opportunities in a communal office. Twenty-eight companies went through the

Stampede. Afterward, 17 opted to stay in downtown Durham (an impressive

windfall for the city from a program that cost just $12,000 to run,

thanks to in-kind support from local businesses).

With other cities now copying the Stampede concept, Klein and

Coppedge decided they needed to come up with something new (something

bigger… but also smaller?). Fittingly, they hatched this idea from the

cramped interior of a car. It is admittedly a bit gimmicky (please note

the allusions to The Office on the Smoffice’s

website). But the project also aims to convey

that Durham is willing to go pretty far out there to attract

entrepreneurs.