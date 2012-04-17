Klout’s New “Brand Squads” Connect Influencers With Companies

Klout, the service that distills a person’s social media activity across Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and more into a single “influencer” number, just announced a new feature for companies. Companies already live on Klout in the form of basic brand pages. With “Brand Squads,” which Klout is launching in partnership with Redbull, Klout connects those brands with the influencers who are most engaged with it, displaying their relationship on the Brand Squad page.