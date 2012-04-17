Toshiba Buys IBM’s Cash Register Business For $850 Million

IBM’s point of sale operation, that had a 2011 revenue of $1.15 billion, is being bought up by Toshiba. The Japanese firm is paying IBM $850 million for the software and hardware arms of IBM’s cash register business. The move will engage more than just the brick-and-mortar retailers who are IBM’s big clients–mobile and web payment adaptability seem to form a key part of Toshiba’s plan. “Retailers can invest with confidence in the proven abilities of these two leaders to deliver multi-channel commerce to more demanding consumers who want the sme expereince shopping online, in-store, mobile, social or by any other means,” Craig Hayman, general manager at IBM Software Group said of the deal, in a press release.