Ultrasurf Allegedly Unsafe

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Ultrasurf, one of the most popular Internet anonymizers used by the Syrian rebels, allegedly has serious security flaws that put users’ lives at risks. Privacy activist and Tor developer Jacob Appelbaum recently posted an extensive security review of Ultrasurf that claims numerous security holes let snoopers trace individual users. During his study, Appelbaum found numerous data points from interception devices in Syria. Syrian security forces have been suspected of killing dissidents and rebels whose Internet activities have been traced. Ultrasurf’s response can be found here.

