Google Tempts New Indian Android Buyers With 1GB Free Data

Google and Indian telecom giant Reliance Communications are teaming up to lure in new Android buyers with an offer of 1GB worth of free data, valid for one month. Mobile phones are hugely popular in India, but smartphones in particular are only just beginning to gain good ground. Even with plenty of low-end Android devices making their way in, most Indians still think twice about splurging on data plans, and so, Google and Reliance’s offer makes for good bait. This offer is also consistent with India’s mobile OS trend, which, due to the high, unsubsidised cost of the iPhone, now tends to lean more Android than iOS. That’s a divide that some predict will only get wider.