Google Drive May Launch Next Week

We’d heard that Google Drive was coming in April, and, right on cue, there’s new word out that Google’s cloud storage service may launch next week. TheNextWeb got a peek at a leaked release, which showed that the long-expected challenger to Dropbox and Apple’s iCloud, was coming in fighting. The initial free storage offered on Google Drive would start at 5GB–more than double the 2GB Dropbox starts you out with. Also, at launch, Drive would work across platforms: on Mac, Windows, Android and iOS, living as a drag-and-drop-friendly folder on your desktop.