Groupon Buys Ditto.me

Coupon seller Groupon has acquired social ratings service Ditto.me. Ditto launched a little over a year ago as a check-ins app for the iPhone, which would let you see what your friends are planning to do. Foursquare-like in its check-ins feature, it was built to favor a tad more interaction–with it, your friends would know where they might run into you before you got there. Also, the app would draw from your list of contacts to serve as a recommendations service for restaurants or movies. With Groupon’s buy, Ditto’s days are numbered. The company’s Windows and iPhone apps are scheduled to be deactivated on April 30th.