Microsoft Names Windows 8 Versions (You Might Want To Get Comfortable)

Late yesterday Microsoft revealed what it would be calling its upcoming Windows update. There are three versions, starting with Windows 8–the plain vanilla “one size doesn’t quite fit all, at all” variety. Then there’s Windows 8 Pro with boosted encryption, device managment, connectivity, and whatnot. Lastly, Windows RT, a flavor of Windows 8 for ARM-powered devices like tablets. And, oh, yes, there’s a fourth version mentioned as a footnote on MS’s post: Windows 8 Enterprise, which’ll have extra features that “enable PC management and deployment, advanced security, virtualization, new mobility scenarios,” and more. Are you confused? Microsoft has long faced criticism for “spamming” buyers with numerous Windows versions, sometimes for no clear purpose other than lining MS’s pockets. This list is smaller than Windows 7 suffered, but it still needs a cross-reference table to explain the different packages’ powers.