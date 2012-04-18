Deloitte’s “Entanglement” Model For B2B Digital Marketing

In case you missed it, a quiet revolution is occurring in
B2B digital marketing, especially in the professional services realm.
Previously, the center of the B2B online universe revolved around that colossus, the website. B2B marketers all had one goal in mind: Drive traffic back to the website. Today, however, the cyber world
has shifted. And a a new end game is being played that has everything to do with the customer–not the company. Multi-channel marketing, from tablets to smartphones to videos, has moved the center of the
digital universe from the website to the customer. The new dictum is: Be relevant and discoverable everywhere your customer is.
A leader and key practitioner of this new world view is
Deloitte, which is scoring some big wins as it embraces multi-channel marketing. One metric tells the story: Since launching video podcasts–short interviews with thought leaders–a year ago, Deloitte has found each
video gets downloaded about 3,000 times, compared with average downloads of 1,000 per white paper. Not bad–especially when you consider that a video can take one twelth the time to
produce as a white paper and be far more timely. In fact, the videos have been so successful,
Deloitte releases one a week.
I spoke with two Deloitte digital
marketing experts, Jennifer Chico,
Director of Internet Marketing, and Kelly Nelson, Marketing Leader,
Deloitte Analytics. Here are some lessons straight from Deloitte’s experience.
WENDY MARX: What is your new digital marketing model?
JENNIFER CHICO: We’re moving from a hub and spokes to an
entanglement model. If you envision a wheel, in the past, Deloitte.com was in
the center, and the spokes were email marketing and Google advertising, things
that drove traffic back to Deloitte.com. Where we are moving today is more an
entanglement model, where we need to be relevant and discoverable across all channels.
The website is the fundamental home base for digital strategy, but it is not the
be all and end all. We need to be where our customers are, and be relevant and
discoverable.
How has your new relationship with the customer affected content?
KELLY NELSON: We’re taking some pointers from B2C companies where
the content is often short, sweet, and to the point, with the focus on benefits,
and people are spoken to in a way they recognize. In the past, we often started with a white paper, with a big
piece of thought leadership. We said, “What if we flip that around? What if we don’t
start with the big thing but with the seed, the small idea?” Not everyone is interested in a 20-page piece
of content. Now we start with shorter pieces, such as our three-minute guides. We then look at the metrics see where the interest is; if there seems to be lot
of interest in angle X, we’ll dive a little deeper there.
What other approaches
are you taking to content?
NELSON: We’re taking a blog-like approach. We post content
that is very conversational in nature and can run the gamut from analytics
about talent to supply chains. It’s short–about two paragraphs or less–and
more conversation than thought leadership, such as “here’s a couple of things to
think about when thinking about tax season.”
What do you measure?
CHICO: We look at the following to measure our effectiveness: The awareness and engagement we’re driving, the volume and reach, the level
of engagement we’re creating with various constituents–are we having a back
and forth? Have we increased the conversation rate? Have we instigated action? Did
they download something? Subscribe to something? View a podcast? Did they take
action?

Have you joined the B2B digital revolution? I'd love to hear what you're doing.

[Image: Flickr user Josef Stuefer]