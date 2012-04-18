Deloitte’s “Entanglement” Model For B2B Digital Marketing

Previously, the center of the B2B online universe revolved around that colossus, the website. B2B marketers all had one goal in mind: Drive traffic back to the website. Today, however, the cyber world

has shifted. And a a new end game is being played that has everything to do with the customer–not the company. Multi-channel marketing, from tablets to smartphones to videos, has moved the center of the

digital universe from the website to the customer. The new dictum is: Be relevant and discoverable everywhere your customer is.

A leader and key practitioner of this new world view is

Deloitte, which is scoring some big wins as it embraces multi-channel marketing. One metric tells the story: Since launching video podcasts–short interviews with thought leaders–a year ago, Deloitte has found each

video gets downloaded about 3,000 times, compared with average downloads of 1,000 per white paper. Not bad–especially when you consider that a video can take one twelth the time to

produce as a white paper and be far more timely. In fact, the videos have been so successful,

Deloitte releases one a week.

I spoke with two Deloitte digital

marketing experts, Jennifer Chico,

Director of Internet Marketing, and Kelly Nelson, Marketing Leader,

Deloitte Analytics. Here are some lessons straight from Deloitte’s experience.

WENDY MARX: What is your new digital marketing model?

JENNIFER CHICO: We’re moving from a hub and spokes to an

entanglement model. If you envision a wheel, in the past, Deloitte.com was in

the center, and the spokes were email marketing and Google advertising, things

that drove traffic back to Deloitte.com. Where we are moving today is more an

entanglement model, where we need to be relevant and discoverable across all channels.

The website is the fundamental home base for digital strategy, but it is not the

be all and end all. We need to be where our customers are, and be relevant and

discoverable.

How has your new relationship with the customer affected content?