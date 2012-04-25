Smart Energy Management Takes More Than Technology

Knocking

down a brick wall by yourself with your bare fists is next to impossible. But

organize a team equipped with sledgehammers and a plan, and it gets a whole lot easier. In other words, when tackling

tough problems, it’s not just about the tools you have, but how you marshal your

assets to break through.

That’s the message to CFOs, sustainability

czars, and energy managers in a new EDF report, “Breaking Down Barriers to Energy Efficiency.” The report offers effective ways to motivate employees, create

accountability for success, identify investment opportunities, ensure funding

for financially attractive projects, measure cost savings, and scale performance

gains continuously over time. The findings were drawn from the EDF Climate

Corps program, where specially trained MBA

students work in corporate summer fellowships to develop customized plans for cutting

energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

Whether a company is trying to get off

the starting blocks, or taking its energy and climate initiatives to the next

level, the report outlines proven strategies for getting beyond the low-hanging

fruit to the really big savings that energy efficiency can deliver.

Some common barriers cited by

participating companies, along with best practices for overcoming them include:

Barrier #1: Lack of clear accountability

One of the most common challenges cited

by companies was lack of clear accountability for energy performance. Without

that function written into a senior manager’s job description, many companies

are unable to perform critical functions like setting energy strategy, identifying and

prioritizing energy-saving investments, leveraging internal capital, and

tracking actual energy savings.