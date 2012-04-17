4 Ways To Create Brand Content People Actually Care About

We sing the praises of brands that appear to effortlessly lead the social conversation–Tom’s Shoes, Virgin America, Chipotle–while simultaneously hitting “refresh” on our Facebook likes, completely missing the point.

The numbers game (fans, followers, traffic, sign-ups, sales) will always fail as long as we fail to connect to what the customer cares about: footwear that makes a difference, a travel experience that makes flying fun, fresh food and great music. Marketing strategies will maintain their mediocre successes as long as we keep expecting engagement and loyalty from our customers without giving them the same consideration. However, by investing time and resources to develop great gobs of gorgeous content with compelling, interesting messages worth sharing, the scales will tip, the pendulum will swing.

Whether your goal is to galvanize public awareness around an important social issue or showcase new spring denim colors, aim to deliver relevant, sharable content for your customer across multiple touch points that connect to their life moments.

Here are some considerations when introducing strategic content strategy into the mix:

Start with what you already have. Content development and process begins with the organization. Perform a communication audit of existing collateral, creative assets, and positioning from the perspective of the customer. There are likely many existing content resources that with a bit of shine can be revitalized into powerful content marketing pieces–just take a look at the amazing photography that the New York Times incorporated into its Facebook timeline. However, be a fierce editor, ruthless about sending things to the cutting room floor. Ask yourself honestly, “Is this any good?” “Do these images make me feel the right kind of something?” “Is this worth sharing?” In addition to reviewing existing materials, gather opinions about content opportunities and upcoming milestones from staff members. Involve your entire organization in a creative brainstorm to uncover the compelling stories that are already happening, ripe for the telling.

Let the social conversation lead. Some of the best advice I’ve heard about writing is to “listen to your audience and they’ll write your copy for you.” The social web is a goldmine for business intelligence. Make a point to listen and learn from what people are saying about you, your competitors, and the world at large. When you find out what is inspiring, challenging, or cracking up your customer, you’ve hit the jackpot. Take a look through trending topics on Twitter, top videos on YouTube, and your own social feeds for inspiration.