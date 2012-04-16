Apple Rumor Patrol: The Apple TV, The iPad Mini And … Yacht?

The 7-Inch-ish iPad Mini

Apple’s long been rumored to be looking at a smaller-format iPad, which would carry a lower price tag, to bolster its market dominance against the incursion of cheap generic Android tablets, and low-cost bespoke versions like Amazon’s Kindle Fire and Google’s upcoming own-brand unit. Now there’s another jolt of power added to the rumors, courtesy of Chinese website NetEase. According to this site’s sources it’s due in the third quarter of this year (July to September) and about 6 million units will be available at launch. The price, according to this new whisper, is between $250 and $300–which means it would possibly start at about half the iPad “3”‘s launch price.

For a July launch window, Apple would definitely have to have a final prototype in place and be moving toward a finalized production design, which makes sense. Chinese plants would need a warning well ahead of time. The price is definitely possible: We can imagine for a smaller iPad Apple would be able to use a cheaper smaller screen, with fewer LED lights and also a smaller battery inside the shell–it could even go for just 16GB of storage to minimize costs. Guesstimates about the iPad 3’s bill of materials suggest a 16GB Wi-Fi version costs around $310 to make, and the potential savings definitely fit inside the suggested price bracket with a razor thin margin.

Does the whole idea make sense? Kinda–Apple could try to diversify the iPad line the way it did with the iPod line. It could polish its hyper-strict supply chain management, leveraging iPad 2 and 3 production expertise, to minimize the cost of production and suck up slightly lower profit margins in order to hook customers into its revenue-generating iTunes system. The iPad mini would be a “gateway” device, in effect.

We’re still dubious about this recent rumor, but let’s face it–this is the new post-Steve Apple, and almost anything is possible. Plus, this rumor just won’t go away … much as the long-held rumors about the first iPad wouldn’t.

The MacBook Refreshed With Air