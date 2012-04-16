Apple To Perform Joint Environmental Audit Of China Supplier

Apple Agrees To Joint Environmental Audit Of China Circuit Board Supplier. Coming off a series of audits by the Fair Labor Association at its partner Foxconn’s factories, Apple has agreed to an environmental audit at the factories of another of its manufacturing partners in China. Pollution control will be the prime target in this check-up, the Financial Times reports. It will be monitored by China’s Institute for Public and Environmental Affairs and Apple itself. Apple has kept traditionally mum about the environmenal and worker conditions at its partner factories, but that’s a position it’s recently reversed. In addition to inviting the FLA audit, Apple released a report last September detailing the results of an internal audit it carried out on 229 suppliers.