Google’s Brin Worries About Open Web, As Google Gets Into More Privacy Messes

Sergey Brin Blames Everyone For Threatening Web’s Open Future. In an interview with Britain’s Guardian newspaper, Google cofounder Sergey Brin has alleged the free Internet is facing its greatest threat yet, from government efforts to control publication of and access to information by citizens (including the U.S.), over-zealous rights holders like the MPAA and RIAA and “walled gardens” like Apple and Facebook’s platforms. All these actors compete with Google’s core business model, and the accusations come just as Google is fined $25,000 by the FCC in privacy invasions caused by Street View. More SV fuss has just arisen in the U.K., where it’s said Google is asking a security question involving deciphering and entering real house numbers captured by SV cameras, just like a Captcha barrier but with more implications for privacy invasion.