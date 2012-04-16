Style For Hire Puts Stacy London’s “What Not To Wear” Fashion Smarts In Every Woman’s Closet

It’s happened to all of us. You’re standing in front of your closet, staring at the clothes positively tumbling off your shelves, and, still, for the life of you, you can’t figure out what to wear. (Admit it, it’s happened.)

Never fear, Style for Hire is about to solve your wardrobe conundrums. The new site, which launches nationally today, lets you avail yourself of the services of those masterful magicians previously accessible only to Hollywood royalty and reality-TV stars: fashion stylists.

The site is the brainchild of uber-style expert (and co-host of TLC’s What Not to Wear) Stacy London and veteran entrepreneur Cindy McLaughlin. At its core, Style for Hire enables regular folks (that’s you and me) to identify and hire stylists who will help you purge your closet of items that just don’t work, figure out new looks that flatter your frame and figure, and go on a personal shopping trek to help you fill in the gaps in your wardrobe.

The idea for the site came up several years ago when CEO McLaughlin was preparing to re-enter the workforce after a childbearing hiatus and despaired that she’d be able to produce any work-appropriate looks from her mommy-clothes-filled wardrobe. London, a longtime friend from the New York fashion industry, came to her rescue, working her What Not to Wear magic on McLaughlin’s closet, plucking through the garments and assembling a range of inspired outfits.

The two realized there’s no reason the average American woman (or man) shouldn’t be able to get similar help from knowledgeable and trained style experts. And, combined, they had the chops to make it happen–McLaughlin with her business experience (she got her MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management and had experience in both the apparel and software industries) and London with her fashion sense (a former senior fashion editor at Mademoiselle whose TV show, McLaughlin tells Fast Company, “effectively brought this concept of regular styling for regular people to America”).

The two soft-launched the company in Washington, D.C. in 2010 (where McLaughlin lived while her husband Andrew served as President Obama’s deputy chief technology officer) and used that market as a testing ground to refine the idea.