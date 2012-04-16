The Profane Meets The Profound At Startup Weekend Mega

McClure’s injection of the profane gave a healthy kick in the pants to this pop-up incubator hosted by the Microsoft BizSpark team, where I start work on Monday.

It sounds like a horrible way to start off the nation’s largest Startup Weekend , but it seemed fitting for Dave McClure (pictured) founder of 500 Startups, who came to the stage at Microsoft’s Silicon Valley Headquarters and flipped off a room of 300 people , in a symbolic sendup of the entrepreneur spirit that gets us fired up enough to get mad about problems–and create solutions.

It’s a good thing your mother wasn’t at Startup Weekend Mega. There was a lot of cussing and flipping the bird.

Michael Hittle, a web marketing professional, came to Startup Weekend to build an app that allows consumers to order their food with out having to wait on a waiter. Not finding a full team to work with him, he shifted to working on an app that helps project managers “gamify” project management to keep teams on deadlines. He said his main takeaway from McClure’s antics and advice was to embrace challenge. “Get out there and do something and see what happens. Don’t be afraid. Upset people. The more you can shake things up, the more likely you are to have a great product,” says Hittle.

The Revolution Will

Be Relationships

My takeaway was that the future is in relationships. At Startup Weekend, people from all walks of life work together on apps, games, and robots that will revolutionize and create communities.

Michelle Lao is a designer who

moved to Silicon Valley to find a job. She said in her startup pitch that she

was just a designer with an idea to gamify common everyday tasks so that people

can get stuff done.

Not 24 hours later, she had a team of seven and growing, complete

with Microsoft mentors and designers, developers and two guys who gave up their

own startup ideas to help her–Hittle and Jonathan Fung.

And it was not any longer just an app that helped anyone get

their laundry done or walk the dog.

The app has become an agile project management app that

gamified project management to help team members and team leaders provide

incentives to keep teams on tasks.