Why Agencies Are Going The Way Of The Dodo

I’ve been meaning to write about the broken agency model for a long time, and Jeremiah Owyang’s post about how social media agencies are increasingly turning to advertising gave me the excuse I needed. Caveat: Owyang is an analyst; I am a former two-time agency owner and get my information from my gut. Or pull it out of the gestalt.

Here are my seven points about the future of agencies:

1. The shift to digital blew the doors off traditional advertising agencies, who can’t get money for creative anymore and can’t get the same commissions they used to, because most media buyers pay for performance-based ads, and not “branding.” It’s all about CPMs. Those agencies have been struggling with how to buy media digitally.

2. Their slowness to recognize the shift gave rise to the digital agencies who know how to place online ads. The only problem here is that online ads really don’t get good results, and when social media arrived, advertising fell into disfavor as a way to get attention.

3. Now social media, too, has become commoditized, as brands broadcast messages all day long on Facebook and Twitter, and no one pays attention. PR has also shifted, since all the journalists can go straight to the source and no longer need the PR person.

4. Paid, owned, and earned media have converged. Brands create their own content, and advertise less. The new hero of the agency is the trafficker, who knows how to get content from one place to another, and the brand manager, who has to keep track of the multiple brand assets and agencies involved in any marketing campaign and try to implement them consistently.