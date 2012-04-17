6 Tech Themes To Watch

Despite the blogosphere and Twittersphere making it seem as if everyone in marketing and communications was in Austin for SXSW this year, I was among the many who weren’t able to be in Texas for the festivities. But thanks to some good friends who helped get me up to speed and a great wealth of information coming out of the unprecedented coverage, I was able to keep up with some of the important themes coming out of the discussions in the Lone Star State.

And, now that most of the SXSW postmortems from those who were there are behind us, I’ve been reflecting on some of the issues that persisted through my discussions and reading about the event. Beyond all the hype and the marketing, there were some key trends that I think will be shaping what all of us interested in digital communication will be thinking about for the rest of the year. Here are a few I’ll be keeping my eye on:

1. Back to Local: There was a time when critics of online communication warned us we’d become detached from the “real world.” (Think Bowling Alone). Now, local is at the forefront of what people are talking about in online communication. As mobile technology becomes more pervasive, social interaction through devices more commonplace, and location-based technologies more accessible, social applications are increasingly focusing on how to connect people “in real life.” Some are calling it “SoMoLo” (for social-mobile-local), but I hope you don’t. A more palatable common phrase around Austin was “ambient reality”: technologies driven by “augmented reality” but that run in the background and give you relevant data about where you are at.

SXSW was full of app startups demonstrating what these location-based technologies could do for the tech enthusiasts in Austin. The belle of the ball was Highlight, an iPhone app which connects to a user’s Facebook account to tell them similarities, connections in common, etc. with people in close physical proximity, in an effort to foster face-to-face connections. But there is also Glancee, Ban.jo, and Sonar.me, which provide some variation of the same function, and Kismet and Uberlife, both of which help form in-person get-togethers of likeminded people who happen to be in the same area.

While it seemed the festival was full of companies all vying to be the app you use to find friends or like-minded strangers near you, the reaction was mixed. These apps’ usefulness in a town full of people with similar interests and friends and acquaintances interested in finding one another were embraced, and stories abounded as to how such apps could be helpful for making connections when traveling, meeting new people after a move, etc. On the other hand, many were questioning how useful such apps would be outside of a festival atmosphere and in everyday life, while others voiced concern or disgust about the concept in general.

2.) TMI…: One particular critique of the push for combining location and social connection through mobile devices focused on the plethora of apps with one function and the plethora of information users have coming at them, which can hijack attention and disrupt their lives. Much attention instead was given to cyborg anthropologist (and my former SXSW partner in crime for our panel “Does Your Sh*t Talking Really Help My Brand?”) Amber Case, whose keynote focused on the need for location-based information to serve users’ intuitive needs rather than flood new data “at” them. Case’s research focuses on how humans can live and work seamlessly, and her project GeoLoqi focuses on using new technologies to help people better make their way through their everyday lives. (Examples include everything from knowing what time your bus will arrive, to connecting your grocery list to your trip into the store, to automatically alerting your boss if you’re delayed on your commute into work.) See more about Amber’s work here.

3.) Gadget Overload: Consternation about technology from the tech enthusiasts in Austin, and the reporters covering the event, persisted throughout this year’s coverage on SXSW. As the conference has grown even further, and as more startups than ever cram into Austin to vie for attention, many began to discuss the saturation point of new apps and technologies; the downsides of social connection; etc. keynote conversation from Al Gore and key Napster/Facebook figure Sean Parker on the need to use digital tools to “occupy democracy” and further re-engage people in citizenship), as well as finding ways to celebrate how printed materials designed by humans that can provide information and get attention in ways that apps cannot, amidst this aforementioned oversaturation of technical solutions.