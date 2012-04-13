Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

This week’s stories feature some advice on how to focus, be happy, and cherish every day of the week (that’s right, even Monday). There was also a controversial piece on the effects of the buy-one give-one model, most prominently popularized by Toms Shoes. Be sure to voice your opinions below.
1. Why Every Monday Matters
Fast Company
Matt Emerzian makes a compelling case for why we should value our Mondays.
2. The World Happiness Report Explains What Makes People Happy
Co.Exist
Check out the report from the United Nations Conference on Happiness on the secrets to happiness.
3. How To Reverse Your Hard Wiring For Distraction
Fast Company
Olivia Fox Cabane has some useful tips on how to clear your cluttered mind and focus on the now.
4. The Pringles Package Sucks. This Chip Can Blooms Into A Bowl
Co.Design
This can of chips morphs into a bowl, you know, because we needed an easier way to stuff our faces with chips.
5. The Broken “Buy-One, Give-One” Model: 3 Ways To Save Toms Shoes
Co.Exist
Check out Cheryl Davenport’s controversial article on why Toms might be inadvertently harming those they are trying to help.
6. Unlimited Vacation Doesn’t Create Slackers–It Ensures Productivity
Fast Company
Lydia Dishman makes the case for unlimited vacation. Perhaps you should share this story with your boss…
7. The New Google+ Is More Beautiful Than Facebook (But It Doesn’t Matter)
Co.Design
Google has spruced up Google+, but is it too little, too late?
8. Amazon Massively Inflates Its Streaming Library Size
Fast Company
Austin Carr exposes Amazon’s suspicious content counting practices.
9. Infographic That’s An Animated GIF Explains Everything About Instagram
Co.Design
This infographic cleverly sums up Instagram’s rags-to-riches story in a few short frames.
10. How Director Casey Neistat Went Rogue With Nike’s New Ad
Co.Create
Nike’s Casey Neistat took his advertising budget and ran out on a trip around the world. Check out the result.
