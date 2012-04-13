If You Want To Get Creative, Take A Page From Caine’s Arcade

For pure creativity in motion, there’s nowhere better to look than to kids. A great example is Caine Monroy, a 9-year-old boy in L.A. who built an amazing cardboard arcade inside his dad’s used auto parts store during summer vacation.

Here are six takeaways from “Caine’s Arcade” to help inspire creativity in you and those around you:

1. Ban boredom.

Caine’s dad seems to embrace a parenting philosophy similar to my mother’s–when I would complain of being bored as a child, she would always say, “Great! That means you get to create something to do.”

We don’t detect boredom in Caine’s life. Although many kids would have moped around the shop and pouted about being bored, not Caine. With his father’s encouragement, he constructs a cardboard masterpiece.

Are you banishing boredom in your life–and in the lives of those around you?