Google Proposes Stock Split, Germany Stays Firm On iCloud Push Ban, B&N Launches Night-reader Nook

YouTube Extends Partner Program Reach . YouTube has extended the reach of its YouTube Partner program to 20 countries. This means anyone from those countries who wants to make money off videos on YouTube (and has monetized one already) can access tips to expand the reach of their audience. —NS

–Updated 2:30 p.m. EST

Facebook Updates Addresses With Usernames. Facebook is making a few adjustments to its user URLs, to top off everyone’s home page addresses with a custom username. If you haven’t picked a vanity URL yet, Facebook will assign you one, which will also double up as the first bit of your Facebook email address. This change will kick in over the next few weeks, before which you will still be able to custom-pick your username. –-NS

French Designer At Work On Apple’s Upcoming Project. Design at Apple has always been a big deal. Famous French designer Philippe Starck has now said in a radio interview that a “big project” that he’s been working on with Apple that’s “quite revolutionary” will be out in another 8 months. While this makes good sense given Apple’s obsession with aesthetics, for now it’s not at all clear what that product will be, or how enormous its implications are. –-NS

–Updated 12:00 p.m. EST

North Korea Rocket Launch Fizzles. North Korea stuck its neck out yesterday, and, in violation of UN Security Council regulations, launched a long-range rocket. Its flight was short-lived, though–the rocket broke apart and fell into the sea a few moments after liftoff. But that was time enough to raise a fair amount of international alarm. —NS