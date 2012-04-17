Why The Next Big Ideas In Education Will Come Out Of New Orleans

All around the country, Americans are dreaming big. Their boldest ideas are changing their communities–and having a ripple effect throughout the world.

Seventy-one percent of New Orleans’s schoolchildren attend charter schools, a legacy of Katrina. While charters’ performance as measured by student test scores both nationwide and in the city has been mixed, they undeniably increase the local appetite for trying new educational ideas. “If you’re an edtech entrepreneur who wants to pilot an idea, you have the most efficient and smartest market in the country here,” says Matt Candler, CEO of 4.0 Schools. That’s because instead of a centralized bureaucracy, there are more than 40 schools making independent decisions on both hiring and procurement.

Organizations like KIPP, Teach for America, and the Gates Foundation have established beachheads, drawing top teachers and fresh blood from all over the country. These are intersecting with a nascent startup scene dubbed “Silicon Bayou” to produce a hothouse of ideas to change education: for-profit and nonprofit, from school redesigns to apps, often from younger, female entrepreneurs.

As Silicon Valley capital becomes increasingly interested in education–witness ur-angel investor Jason Calcanis holding his first ever LAUNCH event focusing on education, and Benchmark making its biggest ever seed investment in startup university Minerva–it’s a fair bet that a surprising number of successful companies will come from the Big Easy.

“This is a place where you can do entrepreneurship AND do some amazing things for kids who really need it,” says Candler, who knows a bit about both. He opened schools all over the country for KIPP, did similar work for Joel Klein in New York City, and founded New Schools New Orleans, a program for aspiring school leaders.

Unique in the country, 4.0 Schools is a nonprofit incubator founded in December of 2010 that runs four-day intensives, book clubs, unconferences, and other programs to turn teachers and others with a passion for education into for-profit or nonprofit entrepreneurs with solutions. In February, four participants went up to Startup Weekend – Edu in New York City, where they swept first, second, and third place in the competition. The winners were Jess Bialecki’s Classroom Blueprint, a social network for teachers to compare classroom design ideas; Aliya Bhatia’s Dash, a mobile app that helps teachers keep in touch with parents; and Chapman Snowden’s Kinobi, which uses the Microsoft Kinect to help train teachers in classroom management.

The role of teachers in improving schools is a subject of

surprising controversy. The reform agenda popularized by high-profile

chancellors like Joel Klein in NYC and Michelle Rhee in D.C. has been

criticized for scapegoating, sanctioning, and making it easier to

fire teachers. Others might argue that being with kids in the classroom is more than a

full-time job without asking teachers to wear the entrepreneur hat. Candler and others in New Orleans look to teachers as an undertapped resource for school transformation.