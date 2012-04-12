Facebook Expands Downloadable Archive, Microsoft Cloud Tech For 7 Million Indians, Sony To Spend $926 Million On Makeover

Amazon Launches CloudSearch. Amazon is taking baby steps into search. While it doesn’t quite challenge search czar Google, Amazon is launching what seems to be a pretty useful cloud-based search service that companies with vast data troves can install on their websites. Amazon is offering something of a clip-on alternative to engineering a search system in-house that will let companies avoid “the additional cost and complexity of managing and scaling their own search engine.” —NS
–Updated 1:00 p.m. EST
Facebook Expands Downloadable Archive. Facebook is allowing users a closer look at their own data, per an announcment today on the Facebook Privacy blog. It’s an extension of “Download Your Information”–a service that Facebook launched in 2010. Now, the archive will show you friend requests, IP addresses, previous names, and other information, all available for download. —NS
–Updated 10:25 a.m. EST
Microsoft Cloud Tech Will Reach 7.5 Million Indians. Microsoft has signed a deal with the All India Council for Technical Education, to give 7 million students and 500,000 professors access to their cloud-based educational platform Live@edu. The service will give Indian students access to email, document sharing and storage, and other online collaboration tools. —NS
Sony To Spend $926 Million On “One Sony” Makeover. A billion dollars is all kinds of cool these days. After Facebook spent that tidy sum on Instagram, Sony’s announcing an almost equal investment–$926 million–toward restructuring costs this year starting in March. It’s part of what CEO Kazuo Hirai calls the “One Sony” strategy, under which Sony will ditch its small dispay and chemical manufacturing operations, and instead focus on gaming, mobile, and television. Sony will also be cutting 10,000 jobs. —NS
Japan Bank To Use Card-Free ATMs. A Japanese bank has installed tech from electronics maker Fujitsu, which identifies people by their palm scans. Biometric readers for ATMs exist in Japan already, but Ogaki Kyoritsu will be the first bank to allow authentication solely on hand scans and a PIN. —NS
3 Publishers Settle DOJ Antitrust Suit. Three of the five publishers challenged in the Department of Justice e-book suit yesterday have agreed to settlements. Meanwhile, a similar investigation is underway led by the EU, but Apple and publisher partners are trying to head that off early with a settlement. In Australia, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is watching the issue, and could propose a suit soon. —NS
–Updated 7:30 a.m. EST
[Image: Flickr user lucamascaro]
Yesterday’s Fast Feed: E-Book Antitrust Case Against Apple, Google Redesigns Google+ For Better Photos, Video, Nokia Announces NFC Windows Phone, and more!