Facebook Expands Downloadable Archive, Microsoft Cloud Tech For 7 Million Indians, Sony To Spend $926 Million On Makeover

Amazon Launches CloudSearch . Amazon is taking baby steps into search. While it doesn’t quite challenge search czar Google , Amazon is launching what seems to be a pretty useful cloud-based search service that companies with vast data troves can install on their websites. Amazon is offering something of a clip-on alternative to engineering a search system in-house that will let companies avoid “the additional cost and complexity of managing and scaling their own search engine.” —NS

–Updated 1:00 p.m. EST

Facebook Expands Downloadable Archive. Facebook is allowing users a closer look at their own data, per an announcment today on the Facebook Privacy blog. It’s an extension of “Download Your Information”–a service that Facebook launched in 2010. Now, the archive will show you friend requests, IP addresses, previous names, and other information, all available for download. —NS

–Updated 10:25 a.m. EST

Microsoft Cloud Tech Will Reach 7.5 Million Indians. Microsoft has signed a deal with the All India Council for Technical Education, to give 7 million students and 500,000 professors access to their cloud-based educational platform Live@edu. The service will give Indian students access to email, document sharing and storage, and other online collaboration tools. —NS

Sony To Spend $926 Million On “One Sony” Makeover. A billion dollars is all kinds of cool these days. After Facebook spent that tidy sum on Instagram, Sony’s announcing an almost equal investment–$926 million–toward restructuring costs this year starting in March. It’s part of what CEO Kazuo Hirai calls the “One Sony” strategy, under which Sony will ditch its small dispay and chemical manufacturing operations, and instead focus on gaming, mobile, and television. Sony will also be cutting 10,000 jobs. —NS