What Does It Take To Be A Leader In Social Business?

How important is leadership by example? Culturally, we respect people who “walk the

walk,” so leading business initiatives by example would seem pretty important.

It

is surprising, therefore, that a recent study of Fortune and Global 250 companies

found that only 10% of CIOs are actively involved in social activities. The study, carried out by enterprise social

software vendor harmon.ie (see

disclaimer below), used a formula developed by social scoring expert Mark

Fidelman (an executive at harmon.ie). The formula incorporates social activity

levels taken from Twitter, SocialMention.com, LinkedIn, Google+, and Alexa.

The reaction to the study has sparked a debate that centers

on the following two questions:

Do executives need to participate

in social business initiatives, or can they delegate leadership roles to domain experts? Is the transformation to a

social enterprise different than other technologically related business initiatives?

Clearly, leaders of companies can’t be experts in every

detail for which they are responsible. Delegation and empowerment are critical

tools for the effective operation of any organization, and the larger the

organization, the more important these become. On the other hand, it is very

difficult to analyze the success of an initiative if you don’t understand the

complexities of what is being undertaken. This argument can made for any

technologically related business transformation, like ERP, CRM, BPM, Y2K, or any

other three-letter acronym (TLA) initiative of the last 20 years. As a matter of fact, many CIOs who were not

experts in these technologies were able to complete initiatives successfully. So what is different about the transformation

to social business?

I believe the transition to social business is fundamentally

different. This time, change is not merely concerned with the introduction and adoption

of new operational business systems (which itself is incredibly difficult).

No, this time, people are being asked to think

fundamentally different. They are being asked to change how they behave at

work, how they get the information they need to do their jobs, how they share

information with others, and how they seek out new ideas and expertise. This is really difficult.