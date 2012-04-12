To Foster Innovation, Find New Ways To Stack Your Advantages

Last year, after my 5-year-old son had his tonsils removed, the doctor put us under strict orders to keep him still for several days. This was not an easy task. My son is in constant animated motion…or asleep.

But my son will sit still for Legos. For three hours he sat quietly, head down, picking through the pieces, assembling the most mind-blowing spaceship-submarine-dinosaur catcher you have ever seen!

My son knows the keys to building something great: You sit down, look at your pieces, stack them in new ways, and then see what you have. We all know this process, but for some reason we lose our youthful creativity when the pieces we play with appear to grow more significant. Instead of playing with red and yellow blocks, we play with missions and visions and priorities, with best practices and human resources. Somehow we fail to inject that excitement and creativity we once brought to everything we did.

While most of us fiddle with a couple loose pieces on the table, great innovators keep stacking.

Consider Dave Dickinson, CEO of Zeo, who after three decades in consumer health care decided he wanted to pick up a new set of pieces and build something entirely new. In March 2007, he was asked to take the CEO role of a startup launched by three Brown University classmates with an idea, $1 million in seed funding, and a passion for helping people.

Prior to Dickinson joining them, the team of young scientists had spent three years proving that what others said was impossible could be done. They proved that one could, according to Dickinson, “access the measurement of brain waves and interpret those waves in sleep phase data–REM sleep, deep sleep, light sleep–[so that] they could precisely pick a point for wakeup and therefore help people optimize their daytime performance by the measurement of sleep phases.”