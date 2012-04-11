E-Book Antitrust Case Against Apple, Google Redesigns Google+ For Better Photos, Video, Nokia Announces NFC Windows Phone

U.S. Files Antitrust Suit Against Apple And Publishers . After months investigating the relationship, the U.S. Department of Justice has filed an antitrust suit against Apple and a posse of publishers for banding together and uncompetively keeping the price of e-books high. Apple’s defense, Bloomberg surmises, will be that the Apple-publisher partnership actually increased competition in the larger e-book space–one that is ruled by Amazon. Amazon , however, has become recently unpopular among authors and publishers for independently setting the price of books too low, a position that’s alienated their publisher partners, some of whom may not renew their annual Amazon contracts this year . —NS

–Updated 10:25 a.m. EST

Google Announces Google+ Redesign. Google is rolling out a massive redesign on Google+, keeping room for bigger, better displayed photos, a new profile page, and a nicer interface overall. Their video chat service Hangouts also gets prominence in the new setup. Facebook-like, a chat list with online friends now appears to the right. On the left, Google is introducing a customizable navigation bar that you can fill with your favorite apps. –-NS

–Updated 9:50 a.m. EST

Nokia Debuts New NFC Windows Phone. Nokia has officially debuted the Lumia 610 NFC–its first NFC-capable Windows phone. Running on the Orange network, Nokia is ready to ride the NFC wave that we expect will break this year outside the U.S. The Nokia 610 NFC is compatible with Master Card’s PayPass system and Visa’s Paywave. —NS

–Updated 9:00 a.m. EST

Wolfram Alpha Takes On Shakespeare. Finally, you can do your own analysis of Shakespeare’s best and boldest. Wolfram Alpha has tackled the Bard’s texts in their vast data system–which you can now use to do a word search by play, search for characters, or spot other themes hidden in the playwright’s work. —NS