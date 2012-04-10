Apple Patent Watch: iPhone Peripherals, Magnetic Connectors, And Smartphone Flashes

In new patent application number 20120083911, deftly titled “Communicating sensor data between electronic devices” Apple sets out an intriguing little digital chat scenario:

Mobile computing devices, including smartphones, personal digital assistants, and tablet computers, are rapidly becoming ubiquitous. Such devices often include sensors that provide information about the device or its surroundings, such as ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, accelerometers, magnetometers, and so on. […] Some mobile computing devices can also communicate with “accessory” devices, such as speakers and/or video systems that can receive video content from the mobile computing device, remote control devices, and the like.

Wouldn’t it be fab if the first “mobile computing device” could reliably send data about these sensors to the wirelessly attached accessory? Thus Apple muses. The body of the patent is really building on an earlier one and includes complex ways that the first device and the accessory can dynamically handshake to ensure that the sensor data is sent in a controlled way, with throttling to ensure that just enough data is communicated between the two–without clogging up the data channel, or overloading the processing power of the two gizmos. And while it specifically mentions sensor data like ambient light info, and orientation data so you can work out which edge of the device is uppermost, there’s one line that’s very intriguing: “The mobile computing device can, for example, stream media content (e.g. audio and/or video) to the accessory or receive control signals from the accessory to control playback, communication or other operations.” Apple also is careful to not restrict the patent to just a mobile device and a peripheral, meaning it could apply to other pairings like an Apple TV to an iPhone.

So what, exactly is Apple preparing itself for here? A number of things, of course. But among those there are two intriguing possibilities. Firstly there’s the notion that the gyros and digital compass in an iPhone or similar device could be used to send real-time data to a unit like an Apple TV via Apple’s own system–instantly this makes us think of the way iPhones are used as gaming “peripherals” in a few experimental games on the App Store, using Apple’s AirPlay system. Secondly we wonder if this isn’t tied to Apple’s future HDTV plans, which would be based on a novel control system that Steve Jobs seems to have dreamed up after years of thought on the matter. An uber-clever, gesture-aware, voice-transmitting/Siri-input Apple Remote perhaps?

Speculation, for sure, but we’ve long argued that one of the secret long-term benefits of iOS could be the peripherals it could empower–with Nike+ as a simple example, and Apple’s work to include Bluetooth 4.0 as a low-power enabler of the “Internet of things” as another.

Magnetic iPod Cable Replacement?

We bet Apple’s clever MagSafe power connector has saved thousands of potentially Mac-destroying accidents when the trailing power cable was tripped over, and in a more traditional power-plug design would’ve sent the computer crashing to the floor. We also know that the aging iPod dock connector system used for iPhones, iPods, and iPads is definitely due for an overhaul: It’s fiddly, it introduces a large portal to the iDevice through which dust and water can find its way inside, and the way small coins can jam into the slot in one’s pocket is potentially a disaster.