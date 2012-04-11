Knowing When To Embrace Leaderhip’s “Dark Side”

Last week marked 6 months since the passing of Steve Jobs, and I and many others have finished Walter Isaacson’s well-crafted biography on the talented and complicated Jobs.

With the continued–and growing–interest in the leadership lessons of the former Apple leader, someone could make a lot of money selling WWSD (“What Would Steve Do?”) bracelets. In fact, a recent Wall Street Journal article described the phenomenon of business leaders trying to imitate Jobs in order to achieve Apple-like success.

Through Isaacson’s compelling book, we learn in great detail about the dark sides to Jobs’s leadership skillset. Yes, we knew he was brilliant. And charismatic. He was an intense and uber-focused master of both the big picture and the nitty-gritty. He was a customer-obsessed artist who built “insanely great” products and ultimately an extraordinarily successful organization (so far).

But he also exhibited many of what we call “executive derailers.” He was known to be dismissive, perfectionistic, arrogant, attention seeking, volatile, distrustful. He had an enormous need for control. He had a drive and set of standards that were off-putting to many people. He was parsimonious with praise and would have never been in the running for the “Mr. Empathy” award.

Despite all that, he changed our world, mostly in good ways. And he was able to achieve so much not despite his dark sides, but perhaps because of his dark sides. Yes, that’s provocative and sounds almost counterintuitive. But here’s the reasoning…

It’s a well-accepted principle that strengths when used in excess can become flaws or vulnerabilities. “Self-confidence” dialed up too high can become “arrogance.” Too much “attention to detail” (a good thing) can become “perfectionism” (a not-so-good thing).