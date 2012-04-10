Amazon Rolls Out In-App Purchasing, Instagram Android Hits 5 Million Downloads, Sony To Report $6.4 Billion Loss

Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn Resigns. Brian Dunn has resigned as CEO of Best Buy after more than 20 years working for the company. His interim replacement is director Mike Mikan. Dunn’s resignation comes as the company fights competitors like Amazon, and is reworking its strategy to sell electronics in brick and mortar stores, shutting down its big warehouse style stores for better designed, smaller ones . —NS

–Updated 11:00 a.m. EST

5 Million Android Downloads For Instagram. Following yesterday’s $1 billion purchase by Facebook, Instagram is reporting that they’ve hit 5 million downloads of their Android app within 6 days of its launch. That comes after a not too shabby opening score of 1 million downloads on the first day. —NS

Amazon Debuts In-App Purchases. Amazon has rolled out in-app purchasing system on Android and Kindle devices, letting developers sell subscriptions and products from within an app, with a click. The service matches Apple’s and Google’s similar systems which are already in existence. —NS

–Updated 10:00 a.m. EST

Anonymous Crashes USTelecom and TechAmerica Websites. As punishment for supporting the Cybersecurity Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act, Anonymous has claimed credit for crashing the websites of two IT trade groups, USTelecom and TechAmerica. CISPA, the Hill explains, has been ominously compared to the SOPA/PIPA legislation, but others argue the bill could better help companies shield themselves against hack attacks. CISPA is due for a vote on April 23. –-NS

–Updated 8:50 a.m. EST