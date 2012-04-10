GupShup Grows Up, Takes On The World

The four-year-old Indian startup GupShup is growing up. The service, built for India’s vast market of basic mobile phone users, has the social network elements of Twitter and Facebook, but is tricked out for Indian phones, which means, in part, ditching data plans. Users take to SMS to broadcast public messages or send private updates to groups of friends.

GupShup, which recently changed its name from “SMS GupShup,” is now processing messages at the rate of 3 billion per month (up from 2 billion last year), and has grown to 65 million users. As of February, some 553 brands use the service as a way to reach customers. The number of mobile users is up 17% over last year, now standing at 65 million. But that’s just scratching the surface. With 911 million total mobile subscribers in the country, GupShup’s got plenty of ground left to cover.

“Why divide people through technology when you can unite?”

But to tackle India’s changing mobile phone demographic that’s veering slowly but surely toward a more smartphone-friendly public, GupShup is launching a hybrid service that will connect the hundreds of millions of basic “dumb phone” users with new smartphone adopters of every flavor.

Later this year, GupShup plans to launch apps for Android and iOS, with apps for other operating systems to follow. Their grand plan is to expand their reach beyond India, to other “hybrid” markets in Latin America, Asia, and Africa–markets seeing a small but growing smartphone base capping off a vast network of basic cellular users.