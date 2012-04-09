Facebook Buys Instagram, AOL Sells Microsoft 800 Patents For $1 Billion, Sony Cuts 10,000 Jobs, Universal Hops On iCloud

Facebook Buys Instagram. In a surprise announcement, Facebook has acquired mobile photo service Instagram for $1 billion. According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, “This is an important milestone for Facebook because it’s the first time we’ve ever acquired a product and company with so many users. We don’t plan on doing many more of these, if any at all.” Facebook also stated that the two services would remain separate. The Instagram acquisition was made just days after Instagram launched a massively popular Android app. —NU

–Updated 1:05 p.m. EST India’s BBM Tracking System In The Works. Indian security agencies have said that a system to help the government monitor BBM activity on RIM’s BlackBerrys will be up and running soon. For now, authorities have agreed on a protocol for law enforcement to follow before they get approval and access to a user’s data, if they suspect the devices were being used for criminal activity. —NS –Updated 9:00 a.m. EST AOL Sells Microsoft 800 Patents For $1 Billion. AOL is selling a bulk of its patents–800 in total–to Microsoft. AOL will keep the remaining 300 patents of its original portfolio, but license those (non-exclusively) to Microsoft. The sale is fetching AOL $1.056 billion in total. —NS –Updated 8:06 a.m. EST

