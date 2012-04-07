Is Cannes Chimera a challenge that can change the world?





The Cannes International Festival of

Creativity has announced a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates

Foundation that is unprecedented and transformative. It brings together two

of the most powerful leaders in their respective fields, the private sector

comprised of brands, advertising agencies and PR firms for the former, and the

foundation, non-profit and NGO space for the latter. The Cannes International Festival

of Creativity is the benchmark for creativity by which global marketing is

measured, while the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has achieved

unprecedented strides in addressing global development, global health and domestic

social issues. As such, both shape the thinking and behavior of their entire

industries, and that why this partnership is so important.

The Cannes Chimera challenge is simple.

As an extension of the Foundation’s Great

Challenges for Communications initiative, Cannes Chimera is an open challenge

to answer a one sentence brief in two pages – how

aid on the ground makes a difference. The ten finalists will receive a

$100,000 grant from the Foundation and the support of what can only be described

as a dream team of creative minds from the winners at the Festival. The finalists

can then apply for a

further $1,000,000 grant to make that idea a reality.

This partnership has the potential to

transform both industries by raising the profile of social impact work among

the world’s leading brands, ad agencies and PR firms at the Festival, and by serving

as a powerful demonstration of the importance of effective storytelling and

marketing to the non-profit world. Taken together, Cannes Chimera also

represents a high profile demonstration of the growing collaboration between for

profit and non-profit organizations in order to drive social change through

powerful communication, cross–sector collaborations, and concrete action on the

ground.