Get To Work By Meeting Procrastination Head-On

There’s a huge distance between the physical energy it takes to run on a treadmill–the muscles, calories, and breath–and the often larger emotional energy it takes to head to the gym after a stressful day. Just ask a guy who gained 40 pounds during graduate school.

Rory Vaden is now much more trim, and quite focused on evangelizing the power of self-discipline in books like Take the Stairs: 7 Steps to Achieving True Success. But back in graduate school, it wasn’t really laziness that kept Vaden him from the gym, but self-criticism.

“The number one reason we procrastinate is, we don’t believe we have what it takes to pull it off,” Vaden said in an interview. “You think, ‘I probably don’t have the willpower to see this all the way through.’” You don’t necessarily say this exact line to yourself, though–you create a bunch of things in your head to do instead, even if, in the end, you don’t really do them.

Knowing and acknowledging when you’re actually procrastinating, and knowing what’s likely to trigger it, is probably your best defense against the monster that makes you feel busy without feeling productive. Here’s a few thoughts on acknowledging your misspent moments and not letting it bring you down, from Vaden and other brutally honest sources.

Clutter is procrastination, so deal with it

Your inbox can be empty, your to-do list entirely reasonable, but clutter gives away your latent procrastination. Whether it’s actual papers and books everywhere you look around your workspace, or a browser stuffed with check-this-out bookmarks, clutter accumulates because “you’ve deferred making a decision about what to do with it,” writes Maura Nevel Thomas in Personal Productivity Secrets, due out May 1. “Maybe you think making a decision is going to take more time than you have to devote, or you’re afraid you might need it later, or perhaps you just don’t feel like dealing with it.”

Thomas’ book recommends some techniques that should be familiar to anyone who’s looked into the Getting Things Done system, including the “two-minute rule”: whatever you can process or deal with in two minutes, do it as soon as it pops up. But the real solution to procrastinating your cleanliness comes from actually wanting to deal with all that useless paper and unwanted emails and the like.